Assembly polls: Laxman Mane gives August 9 deadline to Congress-NCP

Maharashtra Vanchit Bahujan Aghadi, the newly formed political party has given an ultimatum to the Congress and Nationalist Congress Party to start seat sharing discussions with them by August 9 or they will announce their candidates for the assembly elections.

Laxman Mane, president, Maharashtra Vanchit Bahujan Aghadi, who rebelled from Prakash Ambedkar’s party and formed this new party, said, “Prakash Ambedkar is indirectly helping the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), so we have decided to leave the party. Our stand is very clear to go with the communist and Congress parties.”

“As the Congress and NCP are not commencing any dialogue with us, we have given them an ultimatum to start the seat sharing dialogue soon. Though we openly said that we will go with secular parties who believe in the constitution, the Congress and NCP are not starting a dialogue with us.”

Mane said, “Ambedkar contested all the 48 Lok Sabha seats and got 41 lakh votes. This helped the BJP in the elections. AIMIM contested only one seat and was victorious. We had tried to convince Ambedkar to contest only on a few seats. But, he did not listen and hence, I left the party.”

