Autorickshaw driver rams vehicle into tree at 2am in Wanowrie, dies

pune

Updated: Nov 12, 2019 21:09 IST

An autorickshaw driver has been booked for his own death after he rammed his vehicle into a tree at 2am on Monday morning.

The police are yet to determine if he was driving under the influence of alcohol. The victim has been identified as Yatiraj Shantaram Bhise, 29, a resident of Heaven Park, Mohammadwadi. The incident took place near Cosmos Bank, Shivarkar road, Wanowrie.

“We have seen the close circuit television (CCTV) camera footage of the area. He rammed into the tree and passers-by rushed him to a nearby hospital, but he was declared dead on arrival. He sustained injuries to his head, face and limbs,” said Vishwajeet Jagtap, assistant police inspector, Wanowrie police station, who is investigating the case.

A case under Sections 279 (rash driving or riding on a public way), 304(a) (causing death due to negligence) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) along with Sections 184, 119/177 of the Motor Vehicles Act has been registered against Bhise at Wanowrie police station.