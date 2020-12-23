Backlog results for HSC and SSC declared

pune

Updated: Dec 23, 2020, 21:50 IST

Pune: The Maharashtra State Board of Secondary and Higher Secondary Education (MSBSHSE) on Wednesday declared the backlog student result of State Secondary Certificate (SSC) Class 10 and Higher Secondary Certificate (HSC) Class 12. The state SSC passing percentage is 32.60 per cent and state HSC passing percentage is 18.41 per cent.

The backlog HSC board exams were held from November 20 to December 10. A total of 69,274 students registered for these exams this year in various streams Arts, Commerce, Science and Vocational.

Of which 12,751 students cleared with passing percentage of 18.41 per cent.

In Pune division, a total of 12,869 students were registered, 12,835 students appeared for the exams and 1,917 students got passed in the exams with 14.94 per cent passing percentage.

The highest passing percentage in the state was of Aurangabad division with 27.63 per cent.

The SSC backlog exams were held from November 20 to December 5 in the state. A total of 44,088 students registered for the exam and 13,495 students passed with the state passing percentage of 32.60 per cent.

In Pune division, a total of 6,489 students registered, 6,093 students appeared for the exams and 1,874 students got passed in the exams with 30.76 per cent passing percentage. The highest passing percentage in the state was of Aurangabad division with 39.11 per cent.

“As the backlog results are declared online now, from December 24 to January 2 students can apply online for rechecking, evaluation, to get copy of the answer sheet or for the transfer certificate on http://verification.mh-hsc.ac.in link. The last date for online application is on January 12, 2021 and also pay fees for it online.” said MSBSHSE secretary Ashok Bhosale.