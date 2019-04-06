Balbharati-Paud link road in Pune to see light of day after 32 years

The Balbharati-Paud link road,proposed 32 years ago by the civic body, is likely to see light of the day as Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) has initiated work on the project.

PMC has appointed experts to carry out an environment impact and traffic-related study. The road has been marked in the development plan and the standing committee has given ITS nod for the same.

PMC has also appointed a committee and invited residents to put forward their views on the project.

The road that passes through Vetal Tekadi near Law College, and will decongest Law college road after completion.

The 2.1-kilometre road will be built between Kelewadi junction on Paud road till Balbharati office on Senapati Bapat road. While the earlier budget for the road, which will require flattening of the hill, was Rs 24 crore in 2002, the PMC officials said, the cost needs to be revised now.

Aniruddha Pawaskar, head, PMC road department, said, “As instructed by the high court, PMC had appointed experts to carry out an environment impact and traffic-related study. The road has been marked in the development plan and after completing the necessary process, PMC is now able to start work on the link road.

“PMC has also appointed a committee and invited residents to put forward their views,” Pawaskar added.

The road project, first proposed in 1987, met with opposition from environment activists who expressed threat to the hills.

Maj Gen SCN Jatar (redt), of Nagrik Chentna Manch, who had filed the public interest litigation (PIL), which the high court, later dismissed, said, “While disposing of our public interest litigation, the high court asked PMC to conduct an environment impact and a traffic-related study. Now, PMC had marked the road in development plan and the standing committee has given a nod for the same. The present status is that PMC had awarded contracts to conduct a study and the reports are awaited.”

Commuters travelling from Senapati Bapat road towards Paud road have to pass through Law college road, which often witnesses traffic chaos during peak hours.

According to PMC officials, the state government had approved the road in its development plan for the city.

“The state government had approved the development plan of the link road. As per the new development plan, the 2.1 km link road will have a width of 100 feet, and pass in front of Balbharati and through the premises of Indian Law Society’s Law College,” said a PMC official on condition of anonymity.

Earlier last week, Rajendra Nimbalkar, additional municipal commissioner held a review meeting of the project and instructed officials to take forward the projects, said civic officials.

Pawaskar said, ”After completing the necessary process, PMC will be in a position to float the tenders for the project.”

2.1 km road to be built between Kalewadi junction and Balbharti on SB road

Entry-exit : Kelewadi junction on Paud road to Balbharati near Symbiosis (besides Bhandarkar Institute)

Length of road: 2.1 km

Road width: 100 feet

Estimated project cost : Rs 24 crore (to be revised as work on the project was delayed)

Objective

- To reduce traffic load on Law College road

-To reduce air pollution resulting from congestion on Law College road

Why work on project got delayed

- Balbharati-Paud link road was first proposed in 1987

- Environmentalists oppose the project, as proposed route passes through Vetal Tekadi

- Approved under Section 205 of Bombay Municipal Corporation Act (BPMC)

- Nagarik Chetana Manch’s Maj Gen SCN Jatar files public interest litigation (PIL) against approval

- Bombay High Court asks PMC to prepare an environmental impact assessment and traffic survey

- PMC proposes road in development project, state government approves it

First Published: Apr 06, 2019 14:54 IST