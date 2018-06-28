Bangladesh national among two minors rescued from Pune’s Budhwar peth area

Three people were arrested and two minor girls, including a Bangladesh national, were rescued from a prostitution racket in Budhwar Peth.

The social security cell of the Pune police raided house number 184 in Diamond building of Budhwar peth on Wednesday. The raid was carried out based on information received by police constable Nitin Tarte of the social security cell.

According to the information, received by the police, two women identified as Rupa Tamang and Chanda Tamang were forcing minor girls into prostitution in a house in Budhwar peth.

Among the two girls, one is from Karnataka while the other is from Bangladesh, according to the police.

The arrested people were identified as Chanda Muimang Tamang, Sanjeeda Ruhul Ameen Mulla, and Kumar Shelwan Tamang. They were booked along with Rupa Tamang, Amal Haque, Shanti and men who were paying to have sexual intercourse with the minor girls.

Of the booked people, Kumar Tamang is from Kathmandu in Nepal while Amal Haque is from Bangladesh while the others are of Indian origin.

The police recovered Rs 1,500 cash, a mobile phone, an electricity bill, an Aadhaar card among other things from the site.

A case under Sections 344, 363, 366(a), 370, 370(a), 372, 373, and 34 of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) along with Sections 3, 4, 5, 6, and 7 of the Immoral Trafficking (Prevention) Act, 1956 and Sections 4, 9 and 17 of the Protection of Children against Sexual Offence (POCSO) Act, 2012 was registered against at least seven people at the Vishrambaug police station.