Battery cars start operations at Pune railway station

The Central Railway Pune has started operations of two battery operated vehicles at the Pune railway station from June 13.

The vehicles will ferry passengers, but especially senior citizens from one platform to another. The cost of the ride will be Rs 40 per passenger.

Manoj Jhawar, official spokesperson of the Central Railway Pune division, said, “These battery operated vehicles will be of benefit to passengers especially senior citizens travelling from the Pune railway station.”

Girish Sangvikar of BVG Company, which takes care of these vehicles said, “As of now we have started two battery operated vehicles at the Pune railway station. These vehicles run at a speed of 10 km/hour.”

A similar unsuccessful attempt was made by the Central railway Pune division in 2016 as well however; it had to be stopped because of the drivers recruited by the Railways did not work properly.

A senior official of the Central railway Pune division requesting anonymity said, “Earlier we had to shut down these operations as there were problems with drivers.”

“This time as well we had received these battery operated cars a month ago; however, we did not start operation as there were some issues related to drivers that needed to be resolved,” the official said.

We waited for all the problems to be resolved and have started these cars now so that we don’t face any hiccups further, said the official.

Vivek Purandare (78), a passenger said, “I have to come to the station at least half an hour early as I cannot walk fast on the platform. So, these battery operated cars will really be of great help to me.”

First Published: Jun 17, 2019 16:58 IST