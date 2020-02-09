Bavdhan residents organise awareness drive to resolve traffic woes

pune

Updated: Feb 09, 2020 21:37 IST

Bavdhan, which serves as an entry point into the city for commuter coming from Mumbai and Hinjewadi, faces perpetual traffic chaos. Whether it is the issue of double parking, traffic violations or congestion during evening peak hour, the residents find it difficult to solve the traffic woes in the area.

So, taking matters into their own hands, the Bavdhan citizens’ forum organised an awareness drive wherein 15 volunteers young and old stood outside the More Shopping store handing out stickers reading, Park Responsibly.

Tired of the double parking and traffic violations on weekends and every evening on weekdays, the volunteers took to the streets to speak to everyone were responsible for creating a traffic chaos in the area on Sunday morning.

“This spot is perfect for us to spread awareness about proper parking as between 11 am and 1pm, almost everyone from the area visits the store. All we want is for them to understand that double parking is not an option and that people should follow traffic rules,” said Dushyant Bhatia, a member of the Bavdhan citizens’ forum.

The stretch from Chandani chowk to BHEL chowk is the worst affected with many of the residents double parking their vehicles during the day and sometimes also during the evening peak hour, alleged the members of the forum.

“We have eight bottleneck points between Chandani chowk and Ramnagar. In the evenings, situation is bad as citizens use Bavdhan as a shortcut, when the highway is blocked,” said Ashish Mahale, a resident of Shindenagar.

“The major problem occurs between 6.30pm and 8.30pm and in the morning between 8.30am and 10am. We are asking citizens not to double park their vehicles, which is the main reason for the traffic chaos. Also, even following the basic traffic rules can make a lot of difference,” added Dilip Puranik, a senior citizen, who added that crossing the road in Bavdhan requires help from a volunteer, during the peak hour.