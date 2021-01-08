e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Jan 08, 2021-Friday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Pune News / Benches, signboards, garbage buckets, jute bags: PMC admin stops 41 proposals by corporators

Benches, signboards, garbage buckets, jute bags: PMC admin stops 41 proposals by corporators

pune Updated: Jan 08, 2021, 21:54 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, Pune
         

The Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) has decided to stop unnecessary spending by elected members through the ward development funds.

Some civic activists have slammed the elected members for overspending on benches, signboards, garbage buckets and jute bags.

Vijay Kumbhar, a civic activist in the city is planning to file a Public Interest Litigation (PIL) on the issue.

After facing criticism, the municipal administration stopped 41 such proposals submitted by the elected members.

Suresh Jagtap, additional municipal commissioner held a meeting along with regional ward officers and instructed them to keep these proposals on hold.

Many elected members put up boards of their offices, their own names on benches and distribute the garbage buckets in their wards from their ward development funds.

One of the senior officials said on anonymity, “The administration has decided to stop all such proposals and will not give approval for it.”

top news
India says maintaining communications with China for complete disengagement at LAC
India says maintaining communications with China for complete disengagement at LAC
PM Modi to meet all chief ministers on Jan 11 to discuss Covid-19 vaccination rollout
PM Modi to meet all chief ministers on Jan 11 to discuss Covid-19 vaccination rollout
US president Donald Trump will not attend Biden’s inauguration ceremony on January 20
US president Donald Trump will not attend Biden’s inauguration ceremony on January 20
Delhi airport mandates Covid-19 test, 7-day quarantine for UK passengers
Delhi airport mandates Covid-19 test, 7-day quarantine for UK passengers
Bird flu: Punjab declared as ‘controlled area’, import of birds banned
Bird flu: Punjab declared as ‘controlled area’, import of birds banned
Covid-19 ‘out of control’ in London, mayor declares ‘major incident’
Covid-19 ‘out of control’ in London, mayor declares ‘major incident’
Air India’s all-women pilot team to fly over North Pole on world’s longest air route
Air India’s all-women pilot team to fly over North Pole on world’s longest air route
Amit Sadh: Don’t want to be a star but there should be place for everyone
Amit Sadh: Don’t want to be a star but there should be place for everyone
trending topics
COVID 19 Live UpdatesIndia Covid-19 CasesFarmers protest LIVEFarmers ProtestCovaxin

don't miss

latest news

India news

pune news

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In