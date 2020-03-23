Bhima Koregaon judicial commission seeks 6-month extension​

pune

Updated: Mar 23, 2020 18:49 IST

The two-member judicial commission inquiring into the 2018 Bhima Koregaon violence case on Monday sought a six-month extension from the state government as it has postponed its hearing in view of Covid-19 (coronavirus) outbreak and subsequent lockdown in the state.

In a letter to the state chief secretary seeking extension,VV Palnitkar,commission secretary, stated, “In view of Covid-19 epidemic and complete lockdown, the commission has postponed its proceedings until further notice. As such the commission is unable to submit any report.” ​

“If extension is given by the state government, the commission intends to examine 40-50 more witnesses, including police, state officials and politicians. For that purpose, the commission will require not less than six months,” the letter stated.​

Violence erupted in Bhima Koregaon and nearby areas in Pune on January 1, 2018, during the 200th anniversary celebrations of the battle of Bhima Koregaon. One person was killed and several others injured during the incident.​

The Pune police had said provocative speeches made at the Elgar Parishad conclave held on December 31, 2017, triggered the violence and claimed that Maoists had funded the conclave.​

Maharashtra government had set up a two-member commission in February 2018 to conduct an inquiry into the violence. The commission is headed by former high court judge J Patel and former chief secretary Sumit Mullick is its member. The commission has since then received four extensions so far.

Last month, the commission was given a final extension till April 8 this year by the government to submit its report.​

​On March 18, the commission had issued summons to NCP chief Sharad Pawar to appear as a witness before it on April 4.​

​Apart from Pawar, the commission had also summoned a few senior police officials of Pune Rural area.​

​Pawar was summoned as witness by the commission in view of certain statements made by him about the violence.