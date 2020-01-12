Bihar murder suspect impersonating RAW official in Pune busted

pune

Updated: Jan 12, 2020 20:44 IST

A 26-year-old suspect in a murder case in Bihar, has been arrested on Saturday for impersonating an officer of the Research and Analysis Wing (RAW).

The arrested man has been identified as Sonu Suraj Tiwari, a resident of Kondhwa-Budrukh and a native of Kasma in Aurangabad district of Bihar

Senior police inspector Vinayak Gaikwad of Kondhwa police station said, “Tiwari is wanted for a murder case in Bihar, where three people (including him) murdered a brick kiln owner in an extortion bid in May 2019. He snitched on the two others and informed the Bihar police about their locations, and then ran away to Pune. We have informed the Bihar police who are on their way to Pune to pick him up.”

“He came to one of our officials and falsely identified himself as Akhand Kumar Shukla. He claimed to be an additional superintendent of police-rank officer currently working with the Research and Analysis Wing (RAW) and said that he wanted to share some information. So our staff brought him to him and while interacting, I asked him for his identification card. He said he cannot share it and his tone suddenly changed,” added senior PI Gaikwad.

The Kondhwa police called up local intelligence officials and verified that no such person existed in the intelligence bureau, said police.

Tiwari was arrested on Saturday and was produced in a local court on Sunday. The court has remanded him to judicial custody. The police have requested the court to not grant him bail while he is lodged at the Yerawada police station, according to senior PI Gaikwad.

A complaint in the matter was lodged by police naik Amol Phadtare who first spoke with the accused. A case under Sections 419 (punishment for cheating by personation) and 420 (punishment for cheating) of Indian Penal Code was registered at Kondhwa police station.