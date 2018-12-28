BJP corporator Ganesh Bidkar injured in misfire

Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) corporator Ganesh Bidkar sustained leg injuries and had to be rushed to the Intensive Care Unit (ICU) of a private hospital after the licenced revolver he was cleaning misfired on Thursday.

According to police inspector Kishore Nawande, a shot was accidentally fired while Bidkar was cleaning his revolver at his farmhouse near Vadhu Budruk.

“The incident took place in Vimannagar jurisdiction and we don’t have any further information on this,” he added. According to police officials, Bidkar was cleaning the gun when it misfired and pierced his thigh.

He was immediately rushed to the hospital where he underwent an emergency. He has been advised complete bed rest and is out of danger, doctors said. Dr Kapil Zirpe, director of the ICU at Ruby Hall Clinic said, “The BJP corporator is doing fine. He is fully conscious and stable and even talking.”

Bidkar is a senior BJP leader with a stronghold in Kasba assembly segment of the city. He was also the chairman of the Pune Municipal Corporation’s standing committee and was defeated in the corporation elections held in 2017. He was taken onboard the PMC as a co-opted member.

Police officials said that they were in process of gathering more information about the case. The local police station officials will conduct a formal inquiry once Bidkar returns home.

