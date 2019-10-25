e-paper
BJP retains Chinchwad, Bhosari constituencies; NCP wrests Pimpri from Sena

pune Updated: Oct 25, 2019 16:56 IST
Archana Dahiwal
Hindustan Times, Pune
Mahesh Landge (C) and Laxman Jagtap (R) pose after winning polls at Balewadi.(HT PHOTO)
         

The Bharatiya Janta Party (BJP) emerged victorious on two seats from Bhosari and Chinchwad assembly constituencies while the Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) was successful in seizing Pimpri seat from Shiv Sena in the state assembly elections, the results of which were declared on Thursday.

The twin town, once known to be NCP stronghold, were crucial to BJP and Shiv Sena as the latter was filing the only seat from this urban belt with BJP not leaving a single seat in Pune.

In Pimpri, NCP candidate Anna Bansode emerged victorious against Shiv Sena’s outgoing MLA Gautam Chabukswar by 19,618 votes. Bansode had lost the 2014 assembly election to Chabukswar by a margin of 2,335 votes.

In Chinchwad, BJP candidate Laxman Jagatap retained the seat by defeating independent candidate Rahul Kalate by 40,000 votes.

BJP’s Mahesh Kisan Landge won the Bhosari assembly seat for the second time by 77,279 votes after defeating his NCP supported independent candidate Vilas Lande.

Mahesh said, “I am very thankful to my voters as they have re-elected me. We worked on the citizens’ agenda. We never made any false promises to the people. we worked keeping in mind the broad vision and that is the reason people gave me a chance to serve them.”

First Published: Oct 25, 2019 16:55 IST

