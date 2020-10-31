e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Oct 31, 2020-Saturday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Pune News / BJP to hold graduate voter registration drive on Nov 1

BJP to hold graduate voter registration drive on Nov 1

The party claimed to have registered more than 40,000 voters by using various virtual platforms as the city was in the grip of Covid infection

pune Updated: Oct 31, 2020, 16:54 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, Pune
The party claimed to have registered more than 40,000 voters by using various virtual platforms
The party claimed to have registered more than 40,000 voters by using various virtual platforms(Burhaan Kinu/HT PHOTO)
         

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) will conduct the registration drive for graduate voters in the city on Sunday (November 1).

The party’s secretary Rajesh Pande, incharge for voter registration, said, “Our target is to register 25,000 voters.” The national party will organise the drive by following the Covid-19 prevention norms.

Pande said, “The BJP is going to put up registration centres near housing societies for voters’ comfort.”

The party claimed to have registered more than 40,000 voters by using various virtual platforms as the city was in the grip of Covid infection.

The election commissioner has cancelled the 2014 voter list for graduate assembly constituency and is preparing a new list. Pune graduate assembly constituency includes voters from Pune, Kolhapur, Satara, Sangli and Solapur district.

top news
LIVE: ‘NDA will form govt with clear 2/3rd majority in Bihar,’ says JP Nadda
LIVE: ‘NDA will form govt with clear 2/3rd majority in Bihar,’ says JP Nadda
Sean Connery, James Bond actor, dies at 90
Sean Connery, James Bond actor, dies at 90
DC vs MI LIVE: Ishan Kishan keeps MI going against DC
DC vs MI LIVE: Ishan Kishan keeps MI going against DC
‘Will fight politically... peacefully,’ says Omar Abdullah as PAGD delegation visits Kargil
‘Will fight politically... peacefully,’ says Omar Abdullah as PAGD delegation visits Kargil
Delhi sees coldest October since 1962: IMD
Delhi sees coldest October since 1962: IMD
Raveena Tandon files FIR over fake Twitter account in her name
Raveena Tandon files FIR over fake Twitter account in her name
Ladakh temperature drops to sub-zero, focus shifts to countering Chinese Navy
Ladakh temperature drops to sub-zero, focus shifts to countering Chinese Navy
Watch: Stage collapses, Pappu Yadav injured at Bihar election rally
Watch: Stage collapses, Pappu Yadav injured at Bihar election rally
trending topics
Covid-19 Live UpdatesBihar Election 2020JP NaddaDelhi Air pollutionKangana RanautIndia COVID-19 cases

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

pune news

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In