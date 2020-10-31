BJP to hold graduate voter registration drive on Nov 1

pune

Updated: Oct 31, 2020, 16:54 IST

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) will conduct the registration drive for graduate voters in the city on Sunday (November 1).

The party’s secretary Rajesh Pande, incharge for voter registration, said, “Our target is to register 25,000 voters.” The national party will organise the drive by following the Covid-19 prevention norms.

Pande said, “The BJP is going to put up registration centres near housing societies for voters’ comfort.”

The party claimed to have registered more than 40,000 voters by using various virtual platforms as the city was in the grip of Covid infection.

The election commissioner has cancelled the 2014 voter list for graduate assembly constituency and is preparing a new list. Pune graduate assembly constituency includes voters from Pune, Kolhapur, Satara, Sangli and Solapur district.