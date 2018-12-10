BJP wins Dhule civic body polls, hung house in Ahmednagar

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) won the Dhule municipal corporation elections, but the party could not register a win in the Ahmednagar civic body polls. In Dhule, the BJP won 50 out of 73 seats, emerging the clear winner while its rebel MLA Anil Gote’s Lok Sangram was rejected by voters. The counting for votes began on Monday a day after the polls were held in both the civic bodies.

According to latest reports, in Dhule, Congress and the Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) alliance secured a win on 14 seats. Shiv Sena could manage to win only two seats while Gote’s Lok Sangram registered win in one seat.

“The people of Dhule wanted change and therefore, they voted for the BJP. The people also rejected Gote, who launched a personal attack against me and other party leaders,” said Girish Mahajan, a senior minister in the Devendra Fadnavis cabinet. Mahajan has been credited for Dhule’s win as he micromanaged the election campaign in this north-Maharashtra town. Earlier, Mahajan was credited with the party’s victory in Jalgaon civic polls.

The Ahmednagar municipal corporation, however, headed for hung house with the Shiv Sena emerging as the single largest party bagging 24 seats. The NCP and Congress, which fought the elections in an alliance, won 14 and 5 seats respectively while BJP managed to secure win in 14 seats and BSP won 4 seats in the 68-seat municipal corporation.

The Shiv Sena leaders said they will talk to a section of the BJP for sharing the power at the civic body. “If our leaders approve, we will stake claim for the top post in the civic body by forging an alliance with a section of the BJP and keep local MP Dilip Gandhi out of the process,” said Anil Rathod.

First Published: Dec 10, 2018 17:02 IST