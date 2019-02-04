Boost in Pune’s rose production: farmers to encash prior to Valentine’s day

Rose cultivators from Maval and surrounding areas of Pune district are expecting a 15-20 per cent increase in revenue earned from rose exports following the bumper crop cultivation owing to the good winter season and increased production area. Every farmers from Maval and surrounding areas of Pune district, cultivate rose flower and export them to western countries for Valentine’s day.

According to Praveen Sharma, president, Talegaon-based Indian Society of Floriculture Professionals (ISFP), total revenue earned from export of rose in February 2019 is expected to touch Rs 30 crore as against Rs 23 crore earned in February 2018.

“The increase in production can be attributed to increase in alloted production area as well as a good winter season. A lot of farmers have turned to floriculture this year in place of traditional farming as a result we are hoping the revenue earned from export may cross Rs 30 crore mark this year,” said Sharma.

Mukund Thakar, president Pavana Flower Growers Association said, “This year government has resumed subsidy scheme under National Horticulture Mission as a result many farmers turned towards floriculture and hence this year rose was grown on 750 acres of land in Maval region only.”

Maval taluka in Pune district is a major floriculture hub for the cultivation of export quality flowers in the country is from Pune District. Rose varieties like ‘Top Secret’ constitute 80 percent of the total production, followed by ‘Revival’, and ‘Avalanche Rose’ which are the major growing varieties of roses in Maval area.

By the end of November 2018, ISFP made Rs 24 crore from roses exported to UK, Malaysia, Australia, New Zealand and Singapore followed by special orders for Valentine season by Gulf countries.

The current price for Indian roses stand at Rs 1,100 for 18 stems in the UK. Premium rose varieties of 6 cm bud sizes and 70 cm stems fetch Rs 200 per rose in the UK market, Sharma said.

First Published: Feb 04, 2019 15:15 IST