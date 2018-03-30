Bus fire: Fourth case in 3 months, PMPML calls meeting of contractors

Yet another Pune Mahanagar Parivahan Mahamandal Limited (PMPML) bus caught fire on Thursday at Ahmednagar road near Inorbit mall, raising questions about the safety of passengers commuting through public transport. This is the fourth such incident in three months which has forced PMPML administration to call for a meeting of contractors who provide buses to the utility.

According to officials, the bus was enroute Wagholi from Nigdi when it suddenly caught fire. No person on board the bus sustained injuries in the incident. While the fire brigade officials reached the spot with fire tenders, the bus was gutted in the fire.

Assuring of serious cognisance of such incidences, Nayana Gunde, chairperson and managing director of PMPML, said the fire incidents are serious and a serious cognisance has been taken.

“Increasing number of such incidences is a serious concern for the department. We have called a meeting of all the 10 contractors in the first week of April,” she said.

Gunde said on most occasions, the buses are not maintained properly by the contractors which lead to such kind of incidences. “All such issues will be discussed in the meeting,” she added.

The PMPML bus which caught fire on Thursday morning was operated by BVG Company.

Official spokesperson of PMPML said, “The bus caught fire because of some technical problems in the engine. Initially the smoke came out which soon turned into a fire. No causalities were reported.”

Earlier, in the month of January, a PMPML bus parked outside a bus terminus in Hadapsar was also gutted in fire. In a similar incident, another bus parked at the Kothrud depot caught fire in December, though there were no casualties in both cases.

Since November 2017, there have been more than six such incidences where the buses caught fire because of technical reasons owing to bad maintenance.

“Maintaining the quality of buses is our priority and no negligence by anyone will be tolerated. Passenger safety is our top concern,” said an official from PMPML.