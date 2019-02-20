Bus from Telangana halts in Pune, unidentified men arrive at spot and steal bag with Rs30 lakh jewellery

A bag carrying valuables worth Rs 30 lakh were stolen from a private bus travelling from Telangana to Maharashtra.

The complaint was filed by Deepak Purshottam Saini, 24, of Ranigunj, Telangana on Monday. In his complaint the victim claimed that the bag was placed under seat number four of the bus and contained gold and diamond jewellery worth Rs 30 lakh.Two unidentified men arrived at the spot in a car and stole the bag containing valuables.

According to the complaint, the incident took place between 8.30 am and 9 am on February 14 when the bus took a halt in Pune near Sagar Hotel on Bengaluru-Mumbai Highway.

In his complaint Saini said that he was travelling from Secunderabad to Mumbai. He was transporting the jewellery for his employer who owns a courier service that provides a transit of valuables. The owner of the private bus was Shakeel Jabbar. However, the number of the car, in which the two men arrived, could not be ascertained.

A case under Sections 379 (punishment for theft) and 34 (common intention) of Indian Penal Code was registered at Hinjewadi police station against the two men.

