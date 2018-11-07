Pune businessman robbed of Rs 4.75 lakh in broad day light

In a daring daylight robbery, a businessman was accosted by two thieves who waylaid him outside Burhani colony in Market Yard and decamped with cash estimated to be Rs 4.75 lakh on Tuesday morning at 11.30 am. A complaint has been registered by Shaikh Ahmed Hussain (64) with the Market Yard police station.

According to Market Yard police, Hussain was on his way to the Market Yard branch of the State Bank of India (SBI) from Gangadham chowk to deposit cash. The duo came from behind and picked a quarrel with him. One of the accused told him kept him engaged in conversation, while the second snatched the bag which was kept in the front of Hussain’s Activa, which he was riding. Before, Hussain could do anything, the duo sped away. No arrests have been made so far.

First Published: Nov 07, 2018 16:08 IST