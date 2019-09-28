Cab driver in judicial custody for molesting IT professional in Pune

pune

Updated: Sep 28, 2019 21:47 IST

A man was arrested and remanded to judicial custody by a local court in Pune on Saturday for molesting a woman in Magarpatta area of Hadapsar. The man was identified as Somnath Nilu Londhe, 27, a native of Karmala area of Solapur.

The complaint in the matter was lodged by a 22-year-old woman who was walking to work on Wednesday night when the incident happened.

On Wednesday night, the complainant was walking to work when Londhe approached her on foot and touched her chest inappropriately, according to her complaint in the matter. He then fled the spot, the police said.

“We collected close circuit television (CCTV) footage of the incident. We caught him on Thursday and verified him through the CCTV footage as well as by asking her to identify him, which she did. We, then, arrested him on Friday,” said police sub-inspector Varsha Bambe of Magarpatta police outpost under Hadapsar police station.

Londhe, who works as a cab driver, was produced in court on Saturday and remanded to judicial custody.

A case under Section 354 of Indian Penal Code was registered at Hadapsar police station against Londhe.

First Published: Sep 28, 2019 21:24 IST