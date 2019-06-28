Campus calling: Looking beyond mainstream career opportunities

What was once viewed as “off-beat” is now mainstream. Class 10 and Class 12 students looking to main-line into careers that include sports management, statistical analysis and artificial intelligence, have access to courses and graduate programmes that cover all of the above, and more, here in Pune.

Academic experts believe that by 2025, job opportunities will divergently multiply beyond the traditional Indian favourites of engineering and medicine.

Sports

With sports turning into an ever-expanding, multi-billion dollar industry, career options in allied fields are finding many takers. The number of subsets within the industry have opened up a plethora of opportunities for students.

Ashish Pendse, editor Viva Football Magazine and co-author ‘Career in Sports’ said, “Post the Indian premier league (IPL) and other professional leagues the sports eco-system has evolved in the country. Initially it was only the players and coaches, now there is sports management, sports law, sports medicine and many other subsets. The career opportunities in the sports stream is now enhanced to many verticals. There are plenty of job opportunities for students who want to pursue this career option.”

“For example sports statistics, sports data and analytics, sports lawyers, sports architect and many other things are needed for a sport today. It is not only the cricket in India which has this infrastructure, but almost all the sports played in the world has its place in our country today,” added Pendse.

According to Pendse, there are four Ms in the sport industry career- management, medical, marketing and media, in which trained and skilled people will be needed. According to the reports till 2025 our country will have 45 lakh job opportunities in the sports industry.

“It is a recession-free career. Students can do an MBA in sports or an event management course. Undergraduate and post graduate diploma courses are also available. There are four sports universities coming up in India, which will give a boost to this career path,” added Pendse.

Visualise, design and develop an inspiring future

A new career opportunity is available for students who want to opt for the Arts stream, but in an unconventional way. Savitribai Phule Pune University (SSPU), from this academic year, has launched a new course Bachelor of Arts (BA) in Liberal Arts.

“Imagine during undergraduate years, you are studying mathematics along with media or physics along with philosophy. Similarly learning software for video editing along with software for number crunching and applying both the skills for a live project on social issues of a community. This is precisely what you may do in the Bachelor’s programme in Liberal Arts at SPPU now,” said SPPU vice-chancellor Nitin Karmalkar.

Based on the concept of liberal education, this three year course will run under the aegis of Interdisciplinary School for Science (IDSS) of the University. It is the first full time programme in liberal arts conducted by a state university in Maharashtra. The programme is spread over six semesters and offers a multi-disciplinary orientation through a number of core subjects.

Thrive in the smart machine age with artificial intelligence

Artificial intelligence (AI) and robotics is the next generation career for students from the Science stream.

Professor BB Ahuja, director, College of Engineering Pune (COEP) said, “The government of India in the CBSE board has introduced artificial intelligence and robotics at the school-level which is a good news. In future, the machines we have today, will be inbuilt with intelligence and robots will be replaced by collaborative bots. It will interact with human beings and environment and it will complete the assigned task. Hence, artificial intelligence will be the new way of life.”

“In the near future, we will require specialists in this domain, who can not only work in this field but keep on inventing things. It will become an integral part of the curriculum of almost all engineering disciplines. This is a good opportunity for students who want to choose a highly technology-based career path,” added professor Ahuja.

First Published: Jun 28, 2019 16:40 IST