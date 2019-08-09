Campus connect: Snippets 

pune

Updated: Aug 09, 2019 16:29 IST

Road safety drive organised at Bharati Vidyapeeth New Law College

Bharati Vidyapeeth (Deemed to be University) New Law College in collaboration with police commissioner office, traffic branch, Pune city organised a road safety drive on August 2 in the campus. Rajesh Puranik, police inspector, Pune traffic police, who was present for the event deliberated on the causes and prevention of road accidents. Puranik gave statistical data on road accidents and how it is increasing every year. The core of his speech was self-discipline as a preventive method to avoid accidents. He also discussed how individuals can contribute to the proper management of traffic and prevent accidents.

Kohinoor Technical Institute to organise job fair on August 9

Kohinoor Technical Institute will organise Jobz Junction, a mega job fair on August 9. The fair will be held from 9 am to 5 pm at Kohinoor Technical Institute (KTI), Z Bridge, Jangli Maharaj Road, Deccan. The initiative has been organised to mark “World Youth Skill Day” and to provide a wide range of job opportunities to people in the age group of 18 to 35. Those who have completed Class 10 and Class 12, ITI and vocational courses degree can explore job options at the fair. Students can choose from different companies from t at least 25 different sectors at the job fair.

ICAI organises one-day outreach programme

Institute of Chartered Accountants of India (ICAI) in collaboration with the income tax department organised a one-day outreach programme on ‘TDS TRACES’ on Wednesday, August 7 at ICAI Bhavan, Bibwewadi. The main objective of this outreach programme was to solve and address the problems faced by the tax deducators. Anuradha Bhatia, chief commissioner of income tax, was the chief guest for the programme. While Adarsh Modi, commissioner of income tax (TDS), Pune; and Pratap Singh, commissioner of income tax, Mumbai and others were present at the function. Charted accountant Swapnil Sawant took an overview of TDS provisions and charted accountant Mahadevan spoke on the tax deduction, while Purushottam Vats, charted accountant, emphasised on technical issues in TDS.

New technological advancements discussed at “Arcturus 2019” conclave

“Arcturus 2019,” the flagship leadership conclave of Symbiosis Institute of Business Management (SIBM) was hosted by the corporate interface team on August 2 and 3 at its Lavale campus. The two-day summit aimed to serve as a platform for engaging panel discussions by leaders who are at the forefront of business transformation. This year’s edition was knit, seeking to explore and understanding how today’s technological advancements and the 4th industrial revolution are affecting businesses and the society. Hence, the theme of Arcturus 2019 was ‘Digitalisation- people, technology and services’. The occasion was graced with the presence of eminent personalities from the corporate world and successful entrepreneurs.

First Published: Aug 09, 2019 16:29 IST