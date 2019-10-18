Campus Snippets: COEP, MIT World Peace University celebrate Innovation Day

pune

Ladakh MP receives Suryadatta National Integration Award

Suryadatta Education Foundation (SEF) has conferred the Suryadatta National Integration Award 2019 on Jamyang Tsering Namgyal, MP, Ladakh, during his first visit to Pune for his significant contribution in nation building through series of initiatives he has taken inside and outside Ladakh. The Suryadatta National Integration Award 2019 was conferred upon him October 10 in presence of Nitin Karmalkar, vice-chancellor, SPPU; Dnyaneshwar Mulay, member of human right commission and Girish Bapat member of Parliament, Pune at Maharashtra SahityakalaPrasarini Sabha. Sanjay Chordia, founder Suryadatta Group of Institutes along with wife Sushma Chordia were also present for the event.

Open minds, hearts, eyes to innovative ideas at COEP

The students of Bharati Vidyapeeth (deemed university), College of Engineering Pune and its Institution Innovation Council (IIC), celebrated Innovation Day on October 15. Innovation day is an initiative by ministry of human resource development, to mark the birth anniversary of former president APJ Abdul Kalam. The college organised an event titled ‘Idea Competition’. The event was inaugurated by Anand Bhalerao, principal, COEP. At the event, 600 students from different departments presented 300 innovative ideas along with proposals in not only technical scenario but also solutions to real time problems in society.

Innovation Day at MIT World Peace University

MIT World Peace University celebrated Innovation Day to mark former president APJ Abdul Kalam’s birth anniversary on October 15 with a special programme at Dyaneshwar hall, Kothrud Campus. MIT’s innovation council in association with School of Computer Engineering and Technology organised Talk ‘My Story- Entrepreneur’s Life and Crossroad’ and Internet of things (IoT) project exhibition. Sanjay Katkar, managing director, Quick Heal technologies shared his journey with the students. He also spoke about how he initiated the antivirus product development and over the years built all the teams including threat research, product development, quality assurance, cyber security and product management.

Are students ready for life beyond Industry 4.0?

Dr P A Inamdar foundation has organised a talk on ‘Education Work and life beyond industry 4.0’. The talk will be held on October 19 from 5pm to 8 pm at Azam Campus ground. Sanjay Sahay, additional director general of police Karnataka; Varadharaju Janardhanan, chief human resource officer of (24) 7 Innovation Labs and Sreenivasan Narayanan executive vice-president, Nous systems will be the principal speakers and guests of honour at the event.

Industrial visit to Katraj Dairy by Students of Yashaswi’s IIMS

Students of Yashaswi’s International Institute of Management Science (IIMS) visited Katraj Dairy on Wednesday as part of their MBA curriculum. The visit started with a short documentary about Katraj Dairy. Students saw the production process of packaged milk, ghee, cheese, ice-cream etc. Company guides, Aakash Valunj and Vishal Kamthe gave information to students about the production and management. The students also observed working system of other departments such as laboratory, packing unit and Ammonia compressor unit.

