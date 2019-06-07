Case against courier company in Pune for incomplete package delivery

A case has been filed against the officials of the Pune unit of a courier company on Thursday. The case was registered based on a complaint lodged by a man who received incomplete package delivery from Ambala, Haryana.

They had initiated a courier delivery of three boxes from Ambala on April 9. The courier company initially provided the complainant with an incorrect tracking number. When the three boxes were delivered, one had a distinct packaging and was empty. The missing box was worth ₹52,288.

The complaint in the matter was lodged by Harshit Tiwari, 33, a resident of Koregaon Park. While Tiwari is a software engineer in a private company, his wife Chandani Goyal works for the State Bank of India in Pune. Goyal is a native of Ambala in Haryana.

“The complainant told us that he knows of five to six other people who have faced a similar situation with the same courier company earlier. We are investigating the matter further,” said Bachchan Singh, deputy commissioner of police, zone-2, Pune.

The missing package had 22 dress materials worth ₹52,288. The couple approached the courier service provider’s office in Dattawadi. However, when they could not get a satisfactory answer, they approached the police.

“Two more people have recorded their statements in the matter at Koregaon Park police station,” according to senior police inspector Madan Bahadarpure of Koregaon Park police station.

“The package went to various locations between Ambala and Pune. We are not sure what really happened. But there are others who have similar complaints, according to the complainant,” said Singh.

A case under Sections 407 (criminal breach of trust by carrier), 379 (punishment for theft) and 34 (common intention) of Indian Penal Code was registered at Koregaon Park police station against the courier service.

Hinjewadi senior citizens complain against pubs in Xion Business Complex

The residents of a society in Hinjewadi complained to the police about the disturbance caused by pubs and restaurants located near their society.

The residents of Athashri Xion society approached the Hinjewadi police with a complaint written in Marathi and signed by 13 senior citizens. The complaint claimed that the society is filled with senior citizens.

Without naming the pubs, the residents have told the police that open air pubs located on the fourth floor of Xion business complex play loud music on Wednesday, Friday and Saturday.

“On Wednesday, Friday and Saturday, the music is played on loud speakers and people shout in response to it. This goes on till 1am in the night. The music is so loud that the windows and doors of our houses start shaking,” reads a part of the complaint.

The citizens have called the local police three times, but are yet to find a solution.

First Published: Jun 07, 2019 16:21 IST