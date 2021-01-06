Case against Girish Mahajan transferred to Pune

pune

A case registered in Jalgaon against former minister and senior BJP leader Girish Mahajan and 28 others for extortion, criminal conspiracy, and forgery among multiple other allegations, was transferred to Kothrud police station in Pune on Monday.

A complaint in the matter was lodged by Vijay Bhaskarrao Patil (53), a lawyer and a resident of Jilhapeth in Jalgaon. He also works for the education society.

Maratha Vidya Prasarak Samaj Limited, Jalgaon, is an education society that has 29 schools, 10 junior colleges, 10 skill development institutions, three graduate colleges, and one teaching college, according to the complainant. He also claims that the total valuation of the society is over Rs 1,000 crore.

“Yes, a case has been registered at Kothrud. I have appointed ACP Machindra Chavan (of Kothrud division) as the investigation officer. The case has come to us only today. Once we go through it, accordingly the next step will be taken,” said Pornima Gaikwad, deputy commissioner of police, Zone-3 of Pune police.

One of the accused, Tanaji Bhoite, is allegedly a former secretary of the society. The complainant has claimed that 20 people were appointed to the society office through elections in May 2015.

Earlier when case was lodged at Jalgaon, Mahajan refuted the allegations saying they concocted. “There has been an attempt to drag me in vendetta politics,” he had said while speaking to news channels in December.

In January 2018, Bhoite allegedly sent people to call the complainant to Pune under the guise of handing over official documents to him at Bhoite’s flat in Pune. Patil went to Pune in his Swift Dzire car after two to three days and was asked to redirect to a restaurant in Kothrud instead of Bhoite’s flat.

At the restaurant, he was escorted by four men towards Bhoite who connected with former minister Girish Datta Mahajan through a video call, according to the complainant.

Over the call, Mahajan allegedly asked the complainant to force every member of the society to resign and sell the society to him. Bhoite offered Rs 1 crore for it during the alleged meeting.

After the meeting, the complainant claims to have been taken to a flat in Sadashiv peth in a Skoda car. The complainant and his brother were stripped and kept in the flat for a day after which he was threatened with a false case under MPDA if he refuses to force the society members to resign.

Since then, the complainant was allegedly extorted for Rs 5, 00,000 from time to time, according to his complaint.

A case under Sections 120(b) (criminal conspiracy), 331 (voluntarily causing grievous hurt to extort confession, or to compel restoration of property), 384 (extortion), 379 (theft), 447 (criminal tresspass), 448 (lurking house-trespass or house-breaking), 449 (house-trespass in order to commit offence punishable with death), 454, 465 (forgery), 467, 468, 471, 474, 504, 506(2) (criminal intimidation), 511, 109, 34 of Indian Penal Code was registered at Kothrud police station.