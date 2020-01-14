Case of attempted murder filed as 35-year-old salesman attacked by armed robber in Parvati

pune

Updated: Jan 14, 2020 19:12 IST

A 35-year-old man was attacked with a knife after he resisted a robbery attempt near Parvati foothills on Monday evening. A case of attempted murder was registered against the unidentified robber.

The injured man has been identified as Manoj Bahutule, 35, a resident of Janata Vasahat. Bahutule was sitting on a wall inside the forest area near Parvati foothills at 4pm when the incident took place.

“The victim is a salesman at a clothing store. He had come out for a walk and was resting on the wall,” said police sub-inspector KD Sankpal of Dattawadi police station who is investigating the case.

A man suspected to be in his 20s arrived at the spot where Bahutej was sitting and brandished a knife.

The robber tried to snatch Bahutule’s mobile phone, but the victim resisted the attempt. Then, the accused allegedly slashed the victim’s hand with the knife he was holding. He then pushed Bahutule, who fell on the ground and then, the accused struck him on the face with the back of the knife.

He then continued to punch and kick an injured Bahutule, fracturing his left wrist and leg, according to police officials.

As the victim lay on the ground, the robber fled with his mobile phone and Rs 200 cash which was in his pocket. The victim has lost three front teeth and is undergoing treatment at a local hospital for the other injuries, said the police.

“We have a suspect, but there has been no arrest. We are looking for the person,” said PSI Sankpal.

A case under Sections 307 (attempted murder), 397 (robbery, or dacoity, with attempt to cause death or grievous hurt) and 392 (punishment for robbery) of Indian Penal Code was registered at Dattawadi police station.