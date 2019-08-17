CBI must expedite investigation in Dabholkar murder case: Hamid

pune

Updated: Aug 17, 2019 16:38 IST

PUNE The family members of slain activist Narendra Dabholkar along with the members of the Maharashtra Andhashraddha Nirmoolan Samiti (MANS) have urged the CBI to expedite the process of investigation in the murder case ahead of the sixth death anniversary.

Dabholkar was assassinated on August 20, 2013, while he was out for a morning walk.

Hamid Dabholkar, son of Narendra Dabholkar, who works with MANS, said, “Six years is not a small tenure, the investigating agency must expedite the process of the murder case and come to a logical conclusion at the earliest.”

He added, “It has been too long that the investigation, in this case, has been underway. Unless the main culprits who instigated the killers are caught by the police, liberal thinkers in the state and country will not have freedom.”

“Be it the killings of Narendra Dabholkar, comrade Govind Pansare, MM Kalburgi and Gauri Lankesh, one thing is absolutely clear that all these killings were motivated by a cause of finishing rational thoughts,” said Hamid urging the government to hence deal with the issue on a priority and arrive at a logical conclusion at the earliest.

Meanwhile, on account of the sixth death anniversary of Dabholkar, the MANS will commence a lecture series titled ‘Dr Narendra Dabholkar memorial lecture’ which will be held every year on August 20.

Milind Deshmukh, chief secretary of MANS, said, “In the first session of the lecture series which will be held on August 20 at Tilak Smarak mandir at 5.30 pm, we have invited veteran journalist N Ram as the keynote speaker.”

First Published: Aug 17, 2019 16:37 IST