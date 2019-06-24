Centralised admission process anything but easy for SSC students in Pune

Class 11 students who have begun the process of securing admissions through the centralised admission process (CAP) are facing various issues.

This year’s admission schedule that was declared on June 18, has seen a rush of students approach colleges and guidance centres in Pune and Pimpri-Chinchwad with issues such mistakes in online form and various other documents.

The state education department’s earlier announcement to start a dedicated call centre to help the students during this admission period, is yet to become reality. Also a mobile application, to ease out the form filling procedure is also awaited.

“After filling part two of the form, I realised I had made some mistakes choosing colleges in terms of priority. I approached the officials at the Chinchwad guidance centre, who were of no help. When the entire system is transferred online, then why can’t be the complaints also resolved that way,” said Siddharth Jadhav a student.

Kalpana Bhangeria, parent said, “Though there are guidance centres, there is no time for us to go there for every inquiry. If there is a helpline number given or a mobile application, then we can easily access it and resolve our queries.”

While the first general merit list for admissions to first year junior college (FYJC, Class 11) through the online will be declared at 6pm on July 6. The second merit list will be declared on July 15, while the third merit list will be out on July 23 and the fourth and final merit list will be declared on July 31.

“Students should carefully fill up both the part 1 and 2 forms and choose the colleges according to their priority. All our guidance centres are open to help the students in any issue they face and this year we hope the admission process will go smoothly,” said Minakshi Raut, assistant deputy director of education and head of the CAP committee.

