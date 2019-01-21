Centre directs educational institutions to implement 10% quota, says Javadekar at Pune event

The Centre has directed all educational institutes and universities to implement a 10 per cent reservation for the economically weak in the general category in the upcoming educational year, 2019-20.

Addressing a press conference in Pune on Sunday, Union minister for human resources and development (HRD), Prakash Javadekar, said that the bill regarding the 10 per cent quota has been passed in both houses of the parliament and an office memorandum has been issued to all educational institutes to implement the stipulated quota.

“Government has issued an office memorandum to implement 10 per cent reservation. We have issued orders yesterday to all institutes and universities to implement it from 2019-20 academic session . We have also asked states to implement it. This is very important for social justice ” he said.

The Narendra Modi government passed the Constitution (124th Amendment) Bill, 2019, in Parliament to grant 10 per cent reservation in education and government jobs to economically weaker individuals belonging to the general category, across religions.

The reservation is meant for individuals whose annual earning is below Rs 8 lakh and who possess less than five acres of agriculture land.

There will be anarchy without Modi, says HRD minister Prakash Javadekar

Speaking on the upcoming Lok Sabha elections, Javadekar, who has been appointed as the person in-charge for Rajasthan, said, “There is no alternative to Prime Minister Narendra Modi”, and, that there would be “anarchy” in his absence.

Taking a dig at the Opposition rally organised by Trinamool Congress (TMC) chief Mamata Banerjee in Kolkata on Saturday, Javadekar said the forthcoming Lok Sabha polls would be fought on issues like -- whether people want a “mazboot” (strong) or a “majboor” (weak) government. “ He said “Kolkata rally showed the nervousness of the opposition parties as they did not form any committee to draft a manifesto or a common minimum programme, but formed a panel on electronic voting machines (EVMs).”

Javadekar expressed confidence that the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) would get more seats in the 2019 Lok Sabha polls, as compared to 2014, and that its vote share would also increase. “When I say the BJP will surpass the 282 number in the upcoming Lok Sabha, the reason for that is the party’s tally in West Bengal, Odisha and the north-eastern states will go up,” Javadekar said.

“We are going to run a campaign -- ‘mera ghar BJP ka ghar’ -- in the coming days, under which those who support the party and want to vote for it will hoist the party flag atop their houses,” the Union minister said.

Javadekar said, “In the last five years there is not as single charge of corruption on the BJP led NDA government, while the government under Sonia-Manmohan looted the country in every sector.”

First Published: Jan 21, 2019 14:31 IST