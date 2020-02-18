Chakan drives into the future with India’s first green mobility centre for testing, developing electric, hybrid vehicles

pune

Updated: Feb 18, 2020 20:50 IST

The Automotive Research Association of India (ARAI) in consonance with the Centre’s National Electric Mobility Mission Plan has set up India’s first ‘Centre of Excellence’ of green mobility at Chakan, wherein testing of all categories of electric and hybrid vehicles can be tested and developed.

The centre, built through an investment of Rs100 crore in 18 months, was inaugurated by Arjun Ram Meghwal, Minister of State, Heavy Industries and Public Enterprises Government of India, on Tuesday. Testing and development of charging stations catering to all types of vehicles can also be undertaken at the centre. All electric and hybrid vehicles – in any condition – can be tested at ARAI’s accredited and advanced laboratories. The centre is also equipped with the engine test facilities suitable for emission certification/development testing of automotive, tractor, CEV engine – for engine power ranging from 20 kw to 500 kw.

The centre will provide support to various comprehensive testing and development of green mobility solutions. The centre has been established in association with the Department of Heavy Industries (DHI) and Fame India Scheme.

“Technology will not stop evolving, and it will be the work of the technocrats to take it ahead. If India wants to be a leader in the 21st century then it will have to adapt its technology. Optimum utilisation of technology should be our focus. At the same time, technology should not disturb our geographical, economical and population systems and should work in accordance,” said Meghwal after inaugurating the facility.

Efficient project management and diligent supervision ensured that the entire facility, including civil construction, was set up in a span of 18 months, added officials.

E-motor Test Bed of 30 kW, 150kW and 250 kW, catering to all vehicle types can test, verify and validate functionality, reliability and endurance along with cold start performance measurements in real operating conditions. Battery Emulators with 100 kW and 250 kW facilitate emulation of various battery chemistries and act as a battery pack for electric vehicles while testing on chassis dynamometer.

Battery Test System can test the durability and performance of battery cells, modules and packs along with characterisation and testing of super caps, nickel-metal hydride and lithium-ion batteries. Whole vehicle semi-anechoic EMC chamber along with chassis dynamometer is also set-up to test and develop EMC compatibility of all categories of vehicles.