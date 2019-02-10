Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis wants Pune civic body to start work on inner ring road by June

Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis has given priority for executing high capacity mass transit route (HCMTR) and instructed Mukta Tilak, city mayor and Saurabh Rao, municipal commissioner to start work by June this year. He was talking during the foundation stone laying ceremony of the proposed multimodal transport hub at Swargate on Saturday. The high capacity mass transit route also referred to as the inner ring road in the city, is crucial for Pune to solve the traffic problem.

“The Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) has started work on all the pending projects which were planned much before. Earlier, ruling parties planned projects like metro, Pune Metropolitan Region Development Authority (PMRDA) and HCMTR but did not execute them. But due to the internal politics, these projects got delayed. Now, our government is pushing all these projects,” said Fadnavis. If the HCMTR project is executed, it would help to decongest the city’s traffic, he added. This project was planned much before but now the PMC had prepared the Detailed Project Report (DPR) for the same.

Fadnavis said, “The whole HCMTR would be an elevated road. I had a meeting with the mayor and the municipal commissioner for the same. I have given instructions to both of the officials to start work by June after the Lok Sabha election.”

The multimodal hub at Swargate would be one of the iconic projects for the city which will integrate Maharashtra Road Transport Corporation (MSRTC) buses, PMPML and metro. The multimodal hub would be erected on 22 acres land at Swargate on Public Private Partnership basis.

Chief Minister said that there would be a single ticket system in the city for Metro, PMPML and ST very soon and the authorities are working on it.

CM presents 25 electric, 33 Tejaswini buses to transport utility

After launching 25 electric and 33 Tejaswini buses on Saturday, chief minister Devendra Fadnavis said that Pune will soon have highest number of electric buses in the country. The state government has provided the new Tejaswini buses, painted yellow for identification, to the Pune Mahanagar Parivahan Mahamandal Limited (PMPML) to be used only for women commuters.

Fadnavis said that Pune is having the highest number of vehicle population in the state and the transport sector is one of the major contributors to pollution. Hence, the state has taken a conscious decision to promote green projects in the city, including Metro and electric buses. The Pune Mahanagar Parivahan Mahamandal Limited plans to purchase 1,500 buses, including 500 electric variant, in one year. The public transport utility is purchasing record buses in one year for the first time in its history.

The chief minister said that there is completely transparency in the procurement of electric buses. He said that an effective bus transport will work as a feeder service for the Metro. Mayor Mukta Tilak said that Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) has decided to not purchase diesel run buses and promote CNG and electric variants.

Light rail transport system in Pimpri-Chinchwad

Chief minister Devendra Fadnavis on Saturday announced to erect a 40-km corridor in Pimpri-Chinchwad where LRT (light rail transport) system would be operated. The state government has asked the Maharashtra Metro Rail Corporation Ltd (Maha-Metro) to prepare a detailed project report (DPR) for Pimpri-Chinchwad and Nashik. LRT system is mixture of rail system and bus system where buses will be connected with each other and run like rail on dedicated route. These buses would run on electricity.

First Published: Feb 10, 2019 17:14 IST