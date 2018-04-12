Pune residents suffer as PCMC fails to check hyacinth, mosquito breeding

The failure of the Pimpri Chinchwad Municipal Corporation (PCMC) to check the uncontrolled growth of water hyacinth in the Pavana and Indrayani rivers has aggravated mosquito breeding causing extreme discomfort to residents in many parts of PCMC besides Sanghvi, Bopodi, Khadki and other neighbouring areas.

The problem has aggravated in parts of Pune too as the Pavana river joins the Mutha river near Dapodi.

The failure to check uncontrolled hyacinth growth which leads to the mosquito menace has become a recurring issue with the PCMC. When asked about the failure of the civic body to check this problem well in time, municipal commissioner Shravan Hardikar said the problem had arisen due to heavy pollution in the river. This was caused by the discharge of untreated sewage and industrial effluents into the Pavana and Indrayani rivers, he said.

Former standing committee chairman and Nationalist Congress Party(NCP) leader Atul Shitole sought to draw attention to the mosquito problem. in a sarcastic move, he gifted mosquito repellent bat and coils to PCMC commissioner Shravan Hardikar to protest against hyacinth menace.

“I have been representing Sangvi for a decade,but have never seen the rivers in such a terrible situation,” he said.

“PCMC has prepared an action plan to curb this menace,” Hardikar assured, adding that the civic body plans to install common effluent treatment plants to reduce pollution in the rivers.

PCMC’s executive engineer in the environment department Sanjay Kulkarni said while 13 effluent treatment plants were already operational, two more would be installed specifically to deal with the hyacinth problem.

According to him, effluents in the Pavana and Mutha rivers have caused this problem.

Pimpri has a number of highly polluting industries on the banks of these rivers and this was also adding to the problem, he said.

A senior official at the PCMC health department said that tenders had already been issued for the cleaning of the rivers. However, the industrial effluent problem was quite severe, he said.

In view of public furore over the hyacinth-mosquito menace, mayor Nitin Kalje had directed the health department to clear the water logging caused by hyacinth in the Pavana, Indrayani and Mula rivers. “Everybody should contribute to this project including, industries through their corporate social responsibility funds,” she said.