Pune boy Banthia ousts top seed to make it into tennis finals

City boy Siddhant Banthia entered into boys singles finals of 2nd edition of the HCL Asian B1 Junior Tennis Championship on October 26, after his opponent top seed Dostanbek Tashbulatov from Kazakhstan, forfeited. The Championship organised by Maharashtra State Lawn Tennis Association (MSLTA) and Pune Metropolitan District Tennis Association (PMDTA) under the guidance of the International Tennis Federation (ITF) , Asian Tennis Federation (ATF) and All India Tennis Association (AITA ) at Deccan Gymkhana saw Banthia’s impressive 6-2, 4-2 (ret) victory over top seed Tashbulatov.

The match started with Banthia winning the first game on his serve and he immediately breaking his opponent’s serve in the following game to make it 2-0, a crucial lead in the initial stages of the contest. After holding his next two service games, Banthia again managed to make the most of Tashbulatov’s second serves winning the first set.

The second set began with Banthia winning his first service game and immediately breaking his opponent to go 2-0 up. When the score went to 4-2, Tashbulatov forfeited the game, since he was struggling physically dude to an injury and did not want to aggravate it, therefore handing over the game to Banthia. He will now face second seeded Sergey Fomin from Uzbekistan who registered a 6-4, 6-3 win over third seed Seon Yong Han in the other semi-final that took place on Friday. The finals will take place at 9 am today, at the Deccan Gymkhana.

The girls event witnessed top seed Hong Yi Cody Wong from Hong Kong bowed out of the competition with a surprising 7-6(4), 6-2 defeat at the hands of third seed Thai player Mananchaya Sawangkaew. She will be competing against her compatriot Mai Napatt Nirundorn in the finals, who struggled before getting past the fourth seeded Priska Madelyn Nugroho of Indonesia 2-6, 6-3, 6-0.

The boys doubles front saw the duo of Dev Javia and Mann Shah lose the finals to the pairing of Christian Didier Chin from Uzbekistan and Sergey Fomin of Malaysia by a 7-6(7-5), 6-3 scoreline.

Quotes

Banthia: “It feels great to make it to the finals. I was the only Indian in the semis and now I’m in the final so it feels amazing. I think I played very good tennis to beat the top seed here and also someone who’s in the top 20 in the world. So it is a very big thing for me. I served out a lot of aces which helped me dominate the game.I did not give him any break points and broke him on the first game of his serves which gave me a 3-0 lead and laid the foundation for the first set. I felt that I was in complete control of the match from the outset.”

Tashbulatov refused to comment.

Turning point

Unlike his quarter-final victory, Siddhant Banthia enjoyed an amazing run of service games by not even handing his opponent a single break point throughout the course of the game. There was a remarkable improvement in the service of the city lad from his performance on Thursday which gave him the edge over his opponent from the first game of the match. Dostanbek Tashbulatov, on the other hand, had a torrid time while landing his first serves, which gave Banthia the license to go after his second serves.

Results:

Singles: Semi-final round: Boys

S.4 Siddhant Banthia (Ind) bt S.1 Dostanbek Tashbulatov(Kaz)6-2, 4-2(Consided)

S.2 Sergey Fomin(Uzb) bt S.3 Seon Yong Han(Kor) 6-4, 6-3;

Singles: Semi-final round: Girls:

S.3 Mananchaya Sawangkaew(Tha) bt S.1 Hong Yi Cody Wong (Hkg)7-6(4), 6-2

S.8 Mai Napatt Nirundorn(Tha) bt S.4 Priska Madelyn Nugroho (Ina) 2-6, 6-3, 6-0

Doubles: Boys: Final round

S.3 Christian Didier Chin (Mas)/Sergey Fomin (Uzb) bt Dev Javia(Ind) /Mann Shah(Ind) 7-6(7-5), 6-3

Doubles: Girls: Final round:

S.1 Himari Sato(Jpn) /Mananchaya Sawangkaew(Tha) bt Saki Imamura(Jpn) /Punnin Kovapitukted(Tha) 7-5, 6-3

First Published: Oct 27, 2018 15:24 IST