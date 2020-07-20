City reports 1,508 fresh Covid-19 cases, 41 deaths on Sunday

pune

Updated: Jul 20, 2020 16:22 IST

The city recorded another grim milestone on Sunday, reporting 41 deaths related to Covid-19 - the highest number within a 24-hour period, taking the overall death toll 976.

Seven deaths of residents from outside the PMC limits were reported in city hospitals.

Also, 1,508 fresh Covid-19 cases were recorded on Sunday, taking the progressive positive count to 37,386.

Of the 13,799 active cases in the city, 557 are critical patients, with 94 on ventilators, and 463 in ICUs.

A total of 730 patients were discharged on Sunday, taking the discharge count to 22,611.

According to the state health department, PMC saw 1,812 positive cases on July 19, which is more than the number reported in Mumbai – 1038.

The discrepancy in the numbers between the state and the district continues, not just with daily updates, but also with the number of current active cases.

While the state reports 33,748 active cases in Pune district, the local district administration reports 16,000 active cases.

Of the 41 deaths, Naidu hospital, which is PMC’s infection control hospital, reported 14. Some of the deaths reported on Sunday were of fatalities that occurred on July 14.

The other deaths include 10 from Deenanath Mangeshkar Hospital, seven from Sassoon General Hospital, two each from Bharati Vidyapeeth hospital and Ruby Hall Clinic, and one death each from Symbiosis hospital, Rising Medicare, Noble hospital, KEM, Morya multi-speciality hospital and Sahyadri hospital.

The seven deaths reported of those from outside PMC limits were reported from Sassoon, Ruby Hall, Noble hospital, Deenanth Mangeshkar, Inamdar hospital, Kashibai Navale hospital and AIIMS.