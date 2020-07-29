e-paper
Home / Pune News / City reports highest discharges, 1,308 fresh cases

City reports highest discharges, 1,308 fresh cases

pune Updated: Jul 29, 2020 23:45 IST
Pune saw 2,543 Covid-19 patients discharged on Wednesday, after being declared as cured of the infection. This is the highest number of people discharged in just 24 hours in the city.

This takes the progressive count of those being cured to 32,623 as per data released by the Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC).

The state health department reported 1,458 fresh positives in Pune on Wednesday, taking the progressive positive count to 55,035.

The state also reported 40 deaths in the city, taking the death toll in PMC to 1,358.

The PMC’s progressive count of Covid-19 cases stood at 51,738, including 1,308 fresh cases reported on Wednesday, as per its own data.

The death toll as per the civic body stood at 1,254 including 39 deaths reported on Wednesday.

The deaths included a nine-month-old girl, reported dead from the Bharati Vidyapeeth hospital, a resident of Yerawada.

Of the 17,861 active cases, 845 are in critical care of which 432 are on the ventilator and 413 in ICUs without a ventilator.

Details of the 39 deaths include 10 deaths reported from Sassoon General Hospital, four deaths each from Bharati Vidyapeeth hospital, Deenanath Mangeshkar and Inlaks & Budhrani hospital; three deaths from Symbiosis hospital; two deaths each from Naidu hospital, O&P hospital and Jehangir hospital; and one death each from KEM, Surya Sahyadri, District Hospital - Aundh, Kashibai Navale, Sahyadri Hospital, Inamdar hospital and Shree hospital.

Four deaths were reported of residents from out of PMC limits - two each from O&P hospital and Sassoon.

