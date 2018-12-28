Civic body in Pune acts against 5,475 violators for littering and spitting in public places in one month

The Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC), in its bid to keep the city clean has come down heavily on the citizens littering and spitting around the city at public places.

PMC’s solid waste management (SWM) team has formed a total 16 teams for all the wards in the city dedicated only to take actions against those creating uncleanliness. So far, the civic body has fined a total of 5,475 citizens generating a total revenue of Rs 12, 77, 890 in one month (from November 19 to December 26).

Dnyaneshwar Molak, chief of SWM said, “Under the Swach Survekshan 2019 mission, it is our priority to keep the city clean and we are leaving no stone unturned in doing so. Despite creating awareness about cleanliness and urging people to follow guidelines, the things on ground did not change much. Hence, we have started taking strong actions against those littering and spitting in the open across the city.”

According to Molak, the civic body is likely to intensify their actions by increasing the number of fines on such citizens involved in spreading uncleanliness around the city.Molak added, “We will also be conducting mock drills for creating awareness about cleanliness in all the wards of the city. Pune’s mayor will also be a part of all these mock drills. Besides, a special focus has been given to the cleanliness in the schools run by the PMC ensuring maximum hygiene possible for the students.”

On December 24, PMC commissioner went on a drive in areas like Kalyaninagar, Wadgaonsheri and Kharadi, where he inspected the state of cleanliness, and at the same time took actions on a few auto rickshaw drivers who were found to be spitting on roads and other public places. The PMC also fined Rs 500 to a school run by the PMC on Ahmednagar road for burning the waste inside the premises of the school.

