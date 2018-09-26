Clash between 3 dynasts puts NCP in a tight spot

On one hand, the Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) plans to put up a strong fight against the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), and on the other, a clash seems to be brewing within the party in western Maharashtra.

The feud between three dynasts – Udayanraje Bhosale, Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj’s 13th descendent, on one hand and his cousin Shivendraraje Bhosale, member of legislative Assembly (MLA), and Ramraje Nimbalkar, 29th descendant of the Phaltan royal family and Maharashtra legislative council chairman, on the other - has refused to end with both camps reaching out to party president Sharad Pawar.

Nimbalkar and Shivendraraje along with other NCP members from Satara on Tuesday met Pawar at his residence in Baramati and urged him not to give the party ticket to Udayanraje for the upcoming Lok Sabha polls citing the “anti-party” remarks by the Shivaji Maharaj’s 13th descendent.

Hours later, Udayanraje, sitting member of Parliament (MP) from Satara, met Pawar and sought assurance from him about the ticket for Satara, a stronghold of the party for years.

The ongoing quarrel between Udayanraje and Shivendraraje has its roots in the 2016 local civic elections when the former ensured his cousin’s defeat at the Satara municipal council. The unceremonious defeat of his supporters turned into a bitter war of words between the two cousins.

The latest round of feud between the two broke out during Ganeshotsav when Udayanraje announced the immersion of Ganesh idols in a pond owned by him, something that Shivendraraje criticised citing the high court order banning the same.

Taking a tough stand against Udayanraje, Shivendraraje opened a front against him and reached out to Pawar along with Nimbalkar and Shashikant Shinde, another NCP legislator from Satara.

Following their meetings, Pawar asked both camps to wait for eight days until any decision is taken. This is, however, not the first time that the dynasts are fighting against each other.

“There is a misconception that the party cannot win without him in Satara. We have won the Satara Assembly polls even when Udayanraje was working against the party. Today, we conveyed the same thing to the party chief,” said Nimbalkar after meeting Pawar.

The party has however asked both, Shivendraraje and Udayanraje, to maintain restrain. “There are differences between the two Bhosale families since years and as the Lok Sabha polls are approaching, both are airing their opinions strongly. As far as the Satara Lok Sabha seat is concerned, the party chief will take an appropriate decision,” said NCP spokesperson Ankush Kakade.

Earlier, Ramraje Nimbalkar and Udayanraje had run-in, which refused to end even after a warning of sort from Pawar. So much so that senior NCP leader Ajit Pawar had in April 2015 asked them not to be “childish” by bringing personal quarrels in public as the barbs between the two continued.

First Published: Sep 26, 2018 14:42 IST