Class 11 student attacked with sharp object in Chinchwad college

A Class 11 student of Fateh Chand Jain College in Chinchwad has been brutally attacked with a sharp-edged weapon by two fellow students in the college premises on Monday. The victim was attacked over the argument between him and one of the accused, which started over a petty quarrel on Saturday.

The accused have been identified as Tejas Sakhare, 17, and Shreyas Deshmukh, 17, both residents of Chinchwad The duo has attacked their fellow classmate Rupesh Gaikwad (17), who is also a resident of Chinchwad with a chopper in the verandah of the college building.

Gaikwad, who sustained injuries on his neck and hand was admitted to a private hospital in Pavna Nagar where he is undergoing medical treatment. According to the information provided by Chinchwad police, the argument between, the victim and the accused, took place on Saturday morning in their classroom in the absence of the lecturer.