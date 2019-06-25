Colonel, 40 jawans booked for ‘armed assembly’ in Khed

The Pune rural police have booked a serving colonel and 40 army jawans carrying rifles for resorting to unlawful assembly, spreading fear and destroying a soyabean farm.

According to the complaint, Col Kedar Vijay Gaikwad brought at least 40 armed jawans to a farm in Gulani village in Khed taluka of Pune district and damaged the crop over family land dispute.

Based on the complaint filed by the victim, identified as Monika Ganesh Gade (26), the Khed police have booked Col Gaikwad and jawans under IPC 143 (unlawful assembly), 144 (joining unlawful assembly armed with deadly weapon) and 149 (every member of unlawful assembly guilty of offence committed in prosecution of common object) and section 7 of Criminal Law (Amendment ) Act, 1983 and investigation is on.

Gade (26) in her complaint stated that she was an agriculturist by profession and ran her ancestral farm along with her family members and relatives in Gulani in Khalumbre in Khed tehsil of Pune district.

“We sold our land to our relative Sunil Namdev Bharne for the land situated in Gat No 244 in 2018 and the 7/12 extract of the said land parcel bears the family name. When we had gone to hand over possession of the said land to Bharne, persons named Vijay Vitthal Gaikwad, Parimal Vijay Gaikwad and their family members obstructed to the legal process and a complaint was lodged with the Khed police on June 14 ,” said Gade.

On June 22, she received a call from her relative Govind Gulankar who informed her that Colonel Gaikwad had come to their ancestral farm with jawans in four military vehicles. She immediately rushed to the spot and found the military vehicles parked near a Hanuman temple.

According to the FIR, jawans who came with Col Gaikwad mounted on a tractor and destroyed the soyabean crop and indulged in unlawful assembly aimed at spreading fear in the village and among the complainant. Colonel Gaikwad did the act so that the complainant relinquish her and others’ rights over the said property. There was no opposition to him (Col) as he was with armed soldiers, stated the complaint.

Pune rural superintendent of police Sandip Patil said, “Gade sold her plot to her relative Bharne. It is a dispute over a seven acre plot in Gulani. During the recent hearing, the sub divisional magistrate (SDM) has given the order in favour of Bharne while the civil court has ordered that the status quo be maintained. The colonel brought armed jawans to the plot in military trucks in the disputed piece of land. Even we are surprised over the fact that how did army soldiers came to the spot and intervened in the land dispute.”

Patil said the police came into the picture later as the civil dispute was going between the family members. “We have informed the army headquarters and an inquiry has been initiated. The act has been recorded. Col Gaikwad is posted with the artillery unit of the army at Hyderbad, while the jawans he got were from Deolali, Nashik ,” he said.

First Published: Jun 25, 2019 01:28 IST