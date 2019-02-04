Computer engineer from Pune duped of ₹23.5 lakh

A computer engineer from Pune was duped of ₹23,50,000 by a woman, he had met on an online dating platform. The 36-year-old met the woman, who claimed to be a resident of another country, on OkCupid.com and started talking to her.

In May 2017, the woman claimed to have landed at the Delhi International Airport, according to the man’s complaint. She asked the man to send her money as her baggage was stuck since it exceeded the limit prescribed by the airline. Even though she claimed to have needed ₹42,000 for the baggage, the man sent her a total of ₹23,50,000 for other expenses through online transactions.

A case under Section 420 of the Indian Penal Code and Section 66(c)(d) of Information Technology Act was registered at Wanowrie police station after an investigation was conducted on his complaint application.

