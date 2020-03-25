Concerned about community transmission of Covid-19, villages deny entry to outsiders; state health minister disapproves of move

pune

Updated: Mar 25, 2020 19:31 IST

In absence of proper healthcare system, villages in Ambegaon, Shirur and Mulshi talukas of Pune district along with some in Osmanabad and parts of Konkan have blocked entry for outsiders since most Covid-19 cases have been detected in urban areas.

Logs of wood have been used as barricades at entry and exit points with boards stating ‘goan bandh’ or village closed.

While most of these villages have relatives living in urban areas, a significant number of them returned home after news of the virus outbreak spread. However, after Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s announcement of a 21-day lockdown on Tuesday, villagers have been contacting their relatives in Pune and Mumbai requesting them to not return home.

Zambore village gram panchayat member Sachin Dafal said that steps have been taken to completely isolate the village from outsiders as they might be the reason behind community transmission of the virus and the entire village can contract the disease. “In order to ensure safety of villagers, we have placed logs at entry points to prevent people from entering. The restrictions shall be maintained for the next 21 days, “he said.

Ambegaon block development officer Jalinder Pathare said, “Although there are no cases of Covid-19 reported from villages, we shall not take chances and are ensuring health officials check all those who have from Pune and other places.”

“These steps taken by villagers are aimed at prevention of spread of infection,” said Naval Kishore Ram, district collector.

Following complaints of mass boycott, Rajesh Tope, state health minister on Tuesday announced that action will be taken against these villages. “I have received complaints of villagers banning entry of those returning from Mumbai and Pune fearing spread of Sars-Cov-2 virus. Such acts amount to social boycott and government will take action against those found indulging in such action,” said the minister.