Congress claims are baseless, former CBI director had no involvement in Rafale, says Subhash Bhamre

Launching an attack on Congress president Rahul Gandhi, Subhash Bhamare, Union Minister of State for Defence accused the former of making false allegations on the central government for removing former Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) director Alok Verma.

He said, “All the allegations of congress party are false as CBI had zero involvement in the Rafale deal and was not investigating it as well. Hence, the claims that former CBI director Alok Verma was removed as he was probing the deal are wrong and baseless.”

Bhamre was responding to the comments made by Rahul Gandhi who once again came to the defence of former CBI chief saying that it was only Prime Minister Narendra Modi who wanted Verma removed as he was probing the Rafale deal.

He was in the city to give a clarion call for the ninth edition of the three-day-event titled Indian Students Parliament (ISP) organised by MIT World Peace University (WPU) that will begin on January 18.

Bhamre also stressed on the need to boost the defence production in the country by promoting the public sector along with the private sector in defence.

Expressing his gratitude to the organisers of the event, he said, “ISP is a beautiful concept and reminds me of the Indian Parliament. Politics is a tool of social reforms and we must create the needed change in politics with maximum support from the youth.”

Rahul Karad, executive president of MIT, WPU said, “The three- day conclave of ISP is the first- of- its- kind initiative in the country where around 10, 000 students from across the country gather to get direct exposure to the experiences which are shared by the eminent personalities from different fields.”

Karad thanked minister Bhamre for having graced the clarion call event that marks the beginning of the ISP.

First Published: Jan 16, 2019 16:22 IST