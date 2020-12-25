e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Dec 25, 2020-Friday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Pune News / Congress-NCP misguiding farmers: Fadnavis

Congress-NCP misguiding farmers: Fadnavis

pune Updated: Dec 25, 2020, 21:19 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
         

PUNE: Former chief minister Devendra Fadnavis termed the stance taken by the Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) and Congress on farmer laws as “double standards”.

Addressing a farmers’ rally at Manjari in Pune district on Friday, Fadnavis said that both the political parties are misguiding farmers.

Fadnavis said, “Prime Minister Narendra Modi brought the three laws in the interests of farmers. The BJP government brought a minimum support price for sugarcane farmers for the latter’s benefit, even promoting the ethanol policy which will help them get good rates.”

The former chief minister said that existing agriculture produce market committees (APMC) were looting farmers and middlemen are getting more benefit. These laws would break the monopoly of APMCs.

He said, “Both the parties are misleading farmers. The NCP-Congress government brought a contract farming law, which the Centre has now introduced. However, they are opposing the law.”

He said that the Opposition are creating a picture that the new laws are against farmers and misguiding citizens about the Modi government to gain political mileage.

Former co-operative minister Harshwardhan Patil said, “Most of the suggestions recommended in the law are supported by the Congress and NCP earlier. Even some of them have already been introduced.”

top news
From BJP to Mamata Banerjee, a 10,000 farmer rally challenge in Kolkata
From BJP to Mamata Banerjee, a 10,000 farmer rally challenge in Kolkata
Amit Shah to start 2-day visit to Assam, Manipur tomorrow
Amit Shah to start 2-day visit to Assam, Manipur tomorrow
What’s in Centre’s trial run ahead of Covid-19 vaccine rollout
What’s in Centre’s trial run ahead of Covid-19 vaccine rollout
‘Second innings’: 64-yr-old retired bank official in Odisha enrols in MBBS
‘Second innings’: 64-yr-old retired bank official in Odisha enrols in MBBS
Union ministers say govt is committed to farmers’ welfare amid protests against farm laws
Union ministers say govt is committed to farmers’ welfare amid protests against farm laws
Mamata Banerjee reaches out to Amartya Sen amid ‘land grab’ charges
Mamata Banerjee reaches out to Amartya Sen amid ‘land grab’ charges
As La Nina peaks, longer, harsher winter likely
As La Nina peaks, longer, harsher winter likely
‘Try farm laws for a year or two…’: Rajnath Singh to farmers amid protest
‘Try farm laws for a year or two…’: Rajnath Singh to farmers amid protest
trending topics
COVID 19 Live UpdatesIndia Covid-19 CasesFarmers protest LIVENew Covid strainFarmers ProtestIndia vs Australia

don't miss

latest news

India news

pune news

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In