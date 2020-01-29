e-paper
Home / Pune News / Coronavirus: PMC asks private hospitals to set up isolation wards for ‘VIP’ patients

Coronavirus: PMC asks private hospitals to set up isolation wards for 'VIP' patients

pune Updated: Jan 29, 2020 18:39 IST
Steffy Thevar
Steffy Thevar
The Pune Municipal Corporation’s (PMC) health department has written to all major private hospitals in the city to set up isolation wards to admit patients who want to seek treatment there in case they show symptoms similar to the novel coronavirus infection.

Currently, only government hospitals are hosting and treating patients showing symptoms similar to the novel coronavirus infection in the city. The civic body officials said that they will inspect the isolation ward at the private hospitals once they are ready, to check if it complies with all required norms.

Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) health chief Dr Ramchandra Hankare, said, “We have written mails to the hospitals that those wishing to start a private isolation ward, for the ‘well-to-do’ suspected patients, can do so once they fulfill all the required norms. Once they prepare the facility, one of our officials will check with isolation ward and those VIP patients or those who need a separate facility can be shifted there.”

Once the private hospital wards fulfil the requirements, they can be given the required approval for the same, said civic officials.

As of Wednesday, three patients have been quarantined in the civic body’s Naidu Hospital for showing symptoms related to the novel coronavirus infection after their return from China’s affected areas.

Out of the three quarantined in the city for the novel coronavirus infection, samples of two of the patients came back negative, while result of the third patient is awaited.

