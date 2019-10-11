Court restrains Central railways from taking steps against taxi union’s parking space

pune

The battle over parking space for taxis at Pune railway station is not over.

Ad hoc Judge SP Pingale of Pune district court, on October 3, restrained the divisional railway manager, divisional commercial manager, Pune railway station manager and the authorities of the Central railways, Pune division, from taking coercive steps against allocated parking space provided to the Pune Railway Station Taxi Malak Sanghatna.

The decision concerns parking of seven taxis in lane number 2 in front of the main gate at Pune railway station. The order was made public on October 9.

The Sanghatana, on June 5, 2017, filed a suit under section 34 and 36 of the Specific Relief Act, 1963 for declaration and injunction against the central railways for cancelling alloted parking space granted to the union. The court heard advocate Arshad Nehal for the taxi union and advocate SD Uplenchwar represented the Union of India, inter-alia, Central railways.

The court order stated, “After considering submissions of both the advocates, it appears that the appellant union was allowed to park seven taxis for passengers by a letter written by divisional commercial manager P A Balasubramani dated Nov 22, 2010. I have carefully gone through the letter dated June 5, 2017 which is alleged to be an impugned letter, whereby a threat has been given by the respondent railway administration to the appellant union about cancellation of their licence which was accorded by the letter dated Jan 3, 2011.”

Advocate Nehal stated that the sanghatana has been providing services to passengers from the “Tanga era”, however, the railway authorities are willing to facilitate parking space for radio cabs. This decision will hamper the parking space for the Sanghatna and inturn, the families of these taxi drivers will suffer.

Advocate Uplenchwar submitted that the railway authorities issued public notices dated May 8, 2017, and invited quotations for services of app-based cab services. “Three bidders participated, the highest being from ANI Technologies Pvt Ltd. Hence, the said company set up kiosks for app-based cab services. The appellant union was also free to participate in the bidding process; however, it did not participate. Thus it goes to show that appellant union wants to use the parking place without paying charges,” Uplenchwar’s submission stated before the court.

