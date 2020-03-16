Covid-19: PMC forms 125 teams to conduct door-to-door surveys in areas with reported positive cases

pune

The Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) has formed 125 teams to conduct door-to-door survey and inspection of residents who have been suspected of contracting the coronavirus (Covid-19) infection.

Municipal commissioner Shekhar Gaikwad and additional municipal commissioner Rubal Agrawal said, “Each team will have 30 members who will go door-to-door and mainly concentrate on residents who have recently travelled to other countries.”

Gaikwad said, “These teams will ensure that those who have returned from foreign countries take rest for 14 days and quarantine themselves. They will even be checked for symptoms of the coronavirus.”

Agrawal said that these teams would mainly concentrate in areas where there have been cases of positive patients.

“The teams started their work on Monday,” Rubal added.

These teams will also conduct an awareness drive in the city and give information about coronavirus and why it is important to stay at home during the outbreak. The teams would also advise relatives of patients who have tested positive for Covid-19, to quarantine themselves, added Gaikwad.