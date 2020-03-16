e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Mar 16, 2020-Monday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

Home / Pune News / Covid-19: PMC forms 125 teams to conduct door-to-door surveys in areas with reported positive cases

Covid-19: PMC forms 125 teams to conduct door-to-door surveys in areas with reported positive cases

pune Updated: Mar 16, 2020 18:49 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustantimes
         

The Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) has formed 125 teams to conduct door-to-door survey and inspection of residents who have been suspected of contracting the coronavirus (Covid-19) infection. 

Municipal commissioner Shekhar Gaikwad and additional municipal commissioner Rubal Agrawal said, “Each team will have 30 members who will go door-to-door and mainly concentrate on residents who have recently travelled to other countries.” 

Gaikwad said, “These teams will ensure that those who have returned from foreign countries take rest for 14 days and quarantine themselves. They will even be checked for symptoms of the coronavirus.” 

Agrawal said that these teams would mainly concentrate in areas where there have been cases of positive patients.

“The teams started their work on Monday,” Rubal added.

These teams will also conduct an awareness drive in the city and give information about coronavirus and why it is important to stay at home during the outbreak. The teams would also advise relatives of patients who have tested positive for Covid-19, to quarantine themselves, added Gaikwad. 

top news
‘Face floor test tomorrow or else..’: Governor’s sharp warning to Kamal Nath
‘Face floor test tomorrow or else..’: Governor’s sharp warning to Kamal Nath
India not immune to covid-19 pandemic, growth to be impacted: RBI Governor
India not immune to covid-19 pandemic, growth to be impacted: RBI Governor
Covid-19 LIVE: India bars travellers from EU, UK and Turkey
Covid-19 LIVE: India bars travellers from EU, UK and Turkey
‘They don’t want war, India is dying to work with Pakistan’: Shoaib Akhtar
‘They don’t want war, India is dying to work with Pakistan’: Shoaib Akhtar
SC dismisses 2012 Delhi gang rape convict’s plea against ex-lawyer
SC dismisses 2012 Delhi gang rape convict’s plea against ex-lawyer
2020 Hyundai Creta launched at ₹9.99 lakh, takes aim at Kia Seltos, MG Hector
2020 Hyundai Creta launched at ₹9.99 lakh, takes aim at Kia Seltos, MG Hector
Moto Razr vs Samsung Galaxy Z Flip: The battle of foldable phones
Moto Razr vs Samsung Galaxy Z Flip: The battle of foldable phones
Ex-AUS player rates IPL and PSL on a scale of 1-10, points out difference
Ex-AUS player rates IPL and PSL on a scale of 1-10, points out difference
trending topics
Yes BankRana KapoorSensexKareena KapoorDeepika PadukoneCoronavirusUPSEEGoogle on Cornonavirus

don't miss

latest news

india news

pune news