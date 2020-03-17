Covid-19 Pune impact: No curtains, blankets for AC coaches for now

pune

Updated: Mar 17, 2020 19:29 IST

Following the directives from the government, all the passenger trains with air conditioned sleeper first and second classes will now run without curtains and blankets as a precautionary measure to curtail the spreading of the COVID-19, until further notice, said officials.

The railway official at Pune junction, Pune division central railway, said, “Fresh bedsheets will still be provided and the air conditioner’s temperature will be set between 24 and 25 degrees within the compartment.”

The official added that people manning the ticket counters have been given masks and all the platforms as well as the trains have been cleaned using disinfectant, twice. Porters have also been informed to take care of their personal hygiene and have also been advised to wear masks, the official added.

The quick service restaurants at the station are also following protocol by providing hand sanitisers and making servers wear masks. Posters and pamphlets regarding coronavirus have been prominently displayed across the platforms for awareness of the general public.

The Central Railway is also cleaning the coach fittings such as grab handles, door handles, door latches, entry door handles, seat guard, snack trays, window glass, window grill, bottle holders, upper berth climbing stair that are frequently used and touched by passengers, added the official.