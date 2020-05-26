e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

May 26, 2020-Tuesday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Pune News / Covid-19: Pune sees biggest single-day rise with 459 cases

Covid-19: Pune sees biggest single-day rise with 459 cases

The district’s Covid-19 count is now 6,153, with Pune municipal limits accounting for the lion’s share of 5,247 cases, followed by 383 in Pimpri Chinchwad and 523 in rural and cantonment areas.

pune Updated: May 26, 2020 13:57 IST
Press Trust of India | Posted by: Shivani Kumar
Press Trust of India | Posted by: Shivani Kumar
Pune, Maharashtra
Of the 459 fresh cases, 388 were in Pune City, 38 in Pimpri Chinchwad and 33 in other parts.
Of the 459 fresh cases, 388 were in Pune City, 38 in Pimpri Chinchwad and 33 in other parts.(AP)
         

Pune district in Maharashtra on Monday registered its biggest single-day jump in Covid-19 cases since the outbreak began in March, with 459 people testing positive for novel coronavirus.

Click here for full Covid-19 coverage

The district’s Covid-19 count is now 6,153, with Pune municipal limits accounting for the lion’s share of 5,247 cases, followed by 383 in Pimpri Chinchwad and 523 in rural and cantonment areas.

“Of the 459 fresh cases, 388 were in Pune City, 38 in Pimpri Chinchwad and 33 in other parts. Monday also saw eight deaths from the infection, taking the toll to 280 so far,” an official said.

tags
top news
‘Absolutely absurd’: Rahul on Yogi’s remark on hiring UP workers
‘Absolutely absurd’: Rahul on Yogi’s remark on hiring UP workers
Delhi’s Covid-19 cases rise to 14,465, death toll goes up to 288
Delhi’s Covid-19 cases rise to 14,465, death toll goes up to 288
Flood alert for Assam, heavy rain likely in Meghalaya and Arunachal Pradesh
Flood alert for Assam, heavy rain likely in Meghalaya and Arunachal Pradesh
70,000 cases in 15 days: Tracking the rapid spread of Covid-19 across India
70,000 cases in 15 days: Tracking the rapid spread of Covid-19 across India
‘Never thought I’d see an Indian pacer execute nine out of 10 yorkers’
‘Never thought I’d see an Indian pacer execute nine out of 10 yorkers’
‘Found preaching’: Bhopal cops on family’s claim Briton illegally arrested
‘Found preaching’: Bhopal cops on family’s claim Briton illegally arrested
Skoda shifts to top gear, drives in 2020 Karoq, Rapid TSI, Superb FL in India
Skoda shifts to top gear, drives in 2020 Karoq, Rapid TSI, Superb FL in India
Explained: Why WHO suspended hydroxychloroquine trials | Covid-19
Explained: Why WHO suspended hydroxychloroquine trials | Covid-19
trending topics
Bihar Board 10th ResultBihar Board 10th Result 2020 Live UpdatesCoronavirus LiveCovid-19 Cases IndiaCovid-19 State TallyCovid-19Bihar 10 Result Pass PercentageBihar 10th Result Topper ListBihar Board 10th result Link

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

pune news

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In