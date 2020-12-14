Covid-19 vaccination: Pune dist officials to undergo two-day training on Dec 14-15

pune

Updated: Dec 14, 2020, 16:10 IST

The state government will organise a two-day training programme on the lines of “national training of trainers” for district health officials who will be engaged in the Covid-19 vaccination drive once the vaccines are available.

The training will be conducted on December 14 and 15.

The officials will include deputy director Information, Education and Communication (IEC), ADHS (medical) health circle, taluka-level health officer, civic health officials, United Nations Children’s Fund (UNICEF) consultants and medical superintendents. The training will be on the lines of the guidelines issued by the Central health ministry.

The priority vaccine beneficiaries include healthcare workers, frontline Covid warriors and those above 50-years of age and below 50 with comorbidities.

As per the Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) as of December 10, at least 46,055 healthcare workers have been registered under the Covid-19 healthcare workers database information. Out of these 4,078 are from government health facilities and 41,977 are from private health facilities. These include 6,279 from OPD’s, 34,052 from various hospitals and 1,646 from various laboratories.

Dr Amit Shah, PMC health officer in charge of vaccination drive, said, “We will undergo the training and then we will know what needs to be done exactly. We have all the government facilities registered under the Covid 19 database and also most private facilities.”

“Sometimes a private doctor who has a private clinic is also working with a major hospital which is why they may not register their own clinic which is why it shows as a pending facility,” he said.

The guidelines state that the administration must be prepared with the cold storage requirements for four vaccines which are front runners including Covishield, Covaxin, Pfizer and Moderna vaccines all of which can remain stable in 2-8 degrees Celsius.

The required preparations are to review cold chain preparedness across the state for the possible introduction of Covid-19 vaccine and guide strengthening measures for the same in view of increased cold chain space requirement. Identify vaccinators across government and private sectors to minimize disruption of routine immunization services while introducing the vaccine. Anyone legally authorised to give injection may be considered as a potential vaccinator.

To avoid overcrowding at least 100 beneficiaries would be vaccinated in one session. An ideal session includes a waiting room/area, vaccination room and an observation room with a separate entry and exit points. The session will be conducted between 9 am to 5 pm.