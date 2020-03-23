Covid+ve Pune woman’s 4+ infection rate has Maha staring down community transmission barrel

pune

Updated: Mar 23, 2020 16:27 IST

PUNE A Pune woman who tested positive for Covid-19 (coronavirus) spread the virus to four more persons she came in contact with, the Pune district administration said on Sunday.

The source of the woman’s own infection remains untraceable and investigations are still on to determine “possible community transmission”, officials said.

State health minister Rajesh Tope, on Sunday, denied any community transmission in Maharashtra as of Sunday.

“A Central government team has visited the hospital where the woman is admitted to decide on whether the case is local transmission, or community transmission. Officials believe that it could be due to local transmission if the patient came in contact with any positive patient unknowingly,” district collector Deepak Mhaisekar said.

With these four cases Pune district’s overall number of positive Covid-19 patients is 27.

Tope said the total number of positive cases in Maharashtra is 74, as of Sunday, with 10 fresh cases, including Pune’s four, being reported since Saturday evening.

The civic administration continues to track down people the woman may have come in contact with.

According to health officials at Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC), four of the first 10 persons the woman came in contact with have tested positive for the virus.

These include family members, who on Sunday, were relocated from the Bharati Vidyapeeth hospital where the woman is undergoing treatment, to the PMC’s Naidu hospital.

The woman is in critical condition on ventilator support.

PMC’s assistant health chief, Dr Sanjeev Wavavre, said, “The four positive cases include the patient’s son, brother-in-law, sister and sister’s daughter. Six more people closely related to the primary case have also been admitted to Naidu and their test results are awaited. Currently there are 10 members of the same family admitted to Naidu and some have started showing symptoms.”

Dr Sanjay Lalwani, medical director at Bharati Vidyapeeth, “The woman’s condition has not improved and currently the treatment process is as recommended by the ICMR guidelines.”

The 41-year-old woman does not have a history of travel to foreign countries and tested positive for Covid-19 on March 17.

A central team visited Pune on Saturday to investigate possible sources of the infection.

The woman attended a wedding at Navi Mumbai earlier this month and has also used public transport to go to an Aangandwadi in Panshet, Pune, where she works.

The driver, who drove her family from Navi Mumbai to Pune, has also been quarantined.