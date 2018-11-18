Cricket luminaries Kapil Dev and Brian Lara tee off golf championship in Pune

The third leg of the fourth season of the Krishnapatnam port golden eagles golf championship was teed off on Friday at the Oxford golf and country club. For the grand inauguration of the penultimate leg of the competition, cricketing gladiators of yesteryear Kapil Dev and Brian Lara were invited, being avid golf enthusiasts themselves. Also in attendance were Bollywood celebrities R. Madhavan and Urvashi Rautela and renowned television host Mayanti Langer.

Prior to tee off, Lara and Dev, addressed the media, speaking about their involvement with golden eagles’ golf championship and their love for the game of golf after hanging up their cricketing gloves.

The former West Indies cricket captain , Brian Lara spoke about the pros of golf and why he has found a certain level of fondness toward the game.

“Golf is a very rejuvenating game and a great stress buster. I have been playing it for a while now. It [Golden eagles golf championship] is a great platform as it enables me to indulge while also promote a sport that I truly love besides cricket. Such tournaments should keep happening as it encourages more young golfers to be a part of this sport which is still picking up in India.”

While cricket and golf are both sports that require one’s swing to be perfect in order to make the optimum amount of contact with the ball, India’s 1983 World Cup winning hero Kapil Dev believes that they’re in fact two very different games and there are nearly no similarities between the two.

He stated, “I think the passion is the only thing that’s common, nothing else is. This is somebody else’s game, isn’t it? It’s not cricket. It has its own techniques. Now it’s time for us [retired sportspersons] to take up a new sport where we won’t become a champion but we still have that passion to play and learn a new game. I never look for any award or reward as I just want to play.”

After the media interaction, the former cricketing duo, along with Madhavan and Rautela, went to the course and began playing on the lush green 18-hole course at the Oxford facility. According to Rautela it was an experience like none other and she vows to come back to Pune to learn golf because of the serene and scenic conditions available.

She exclaimed, “I’m really happy to be here. I think this can be my new found hobby because I love sports. Of course I’ll be coming back to play golf. Look at the view! It is so beautiful. I had no idea that Asia’s best golf resort was here in Pune.”

Kapil Dev (Right) and Urvashi Rautelaat at the Oxford golf and country club Pune. (Shankar Narayan/HT PHOTO)

Stars speak

Urvashi Rautela: “The reason I was here is because of Kapil Dev. It was also an honour to meet Brian Lara. I also didn’t know that my friend Madhavan, apart from being such a great actor, he is also a great golfer.

R. Madhavan: “My experience so far has been good. Playing with other experienced golfers has been great and as you can see by the position of the ball that I’m winning.”

Kapil Dev: “Golf is emerging in a big way in India and it’s indeed the right time that we endorse and support young and talented golfers to pursue their passion. It takes huge effort, money and time to promote a sport in our country.”

Brian Lara: “My experience of playing here has been excellent. From what I know that the golf courses here in India are pristine and a lot of them are coming up. So it is wonderful for the future of golf in the country. Kapil is a very good golfer and it was fun playing with Madhavan.”

First Published: Nov 18, 2018 14:32 IST